Whitney Sudler-Smith

The Southern Charm producer hooked up with Kathryn before she started seeing his BFF Thomas in season 1 of the reality series, which aired in 2014. It was later reported that the two were intimate again before the start of season 6 in 2019, which Whitney denied on more than one occasion.

Following his initial fling with Kathryn, Whitney began dating Austrian model Larissa Marlot. The pair first met at a New York City party in 2013. They dated on and off for six years with Larissa popping up here and there on the Bravo series before the two seemingly split in 2019. They were last photographed together in January of that year.

During a break from Larissa, Whitney dated a model named Daisy, who fans met in season 4. The two were linked in 2017 before he got back together with Larissa.