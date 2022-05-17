Ciara Miller

While filming season 1 of Winter House in February 2021, Kroll struck up a vacation romance with Miller. The twosome’s fling ended later that year due to the pair’s distance. Miller, however, wasn’t over Kroll when he came to visit the Hamptons on season 6 of Summer House, which filmed in summer 2021.

Despite being flirty during his stay in New York, Kroll made out with Lindsay Hubbard, which ultimately led to the women being pitted against each other. Miller revealed during the season 6 reunion special, which aired in May 2022, that she and Kroll hooked up again following their fight over the love triangle, but vowed it was the last time.