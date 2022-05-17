Kristin Cavallari

The Laguna Beach alum was rumored to be hooking up with Kroll and his BFF Craig Conover in late 2020 after the trio were seen hanging out in Nashville. Cavallari denied the romance in July 2021, saying, “I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school. … I haven’t dated anybody in a few months. These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it.”

The alleged encounter made headlines again in January 2022 after Conover claimed during an episode of Summer House that he was the one who was intimate with Cavallari not Kroll. “I’ve hooked up with her before,” the Sewing Down South founder told Paige DeSorbo on the show, which was filmed in summer 2021. He added that Kroll “hates that I was making out [with Kristin].”

One month later, a source exclusively told Us that Conover was “making it up” and that Cavallari “never hooked up” with the Delaware native.