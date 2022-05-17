Lindsay Hubbard

The Summer House star had a fling in 2018 with Kroll, which he confirmed four years later. The duo have since maintained that they are platonic, but their flirty dynamic has rubbed many Bravo stars the wrong way over the years.

Kroll made waves during summer 2021 when he went to the Hamptons for Hubbard’s 35th birthday, which played out on season 6 of the series. After making out with the publicist, he told his former flame Miller about the incident, which led to their love triangle imploding.

Hubbard and Kroll’s relationship hit another road bump in October 2021 when the southern gentleman picked Miller as the better cuddler and kisser during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Hubbard, who moved on with Carl Radke in fall 2021, exclusively told Us in April 2022 that she and Kroll had “recently” talked about their fallout.