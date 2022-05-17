Victoria Bolyard

Kroll moved on with Meissner’s friend during season 5 of the Bravo series, which aired in 2018, but the relationship didn’t last. In June of that year, the TV personality claimed that Bolyard was aggressive with him off camera after viewers witnessed her tossing her beverage at him.

“After she threw the drink on me, she followed me home and threw a rock through my window and I had to call the cops,” Kroll alleged via Instagram in June 2018. “That was the third time she’s had similar freak outs. I’m in a tell [all] mood tonight.”

One month later, Bolyard accused the beermaker of “gaslighting and bullying” her during their relationship after a video surfaced of Kroll allegedly cheating on his then-girlfriend LeCroy.

“I was the one girl who didn’t cheat on him or blow up his character flaws on national TV, but he still chooses animosity toward me,” Bolyard wrote via Instagram at the time, seemingly referring to Kroll’s claims that she was crazy for allegedly throwing a rock at his window following an argument.