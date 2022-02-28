Austen Approves of Paige

Conover began hooking up with Winter House costar Paige DeSorbo in the summer of 2021. The twosome confirmed their romance in September of that year while attending Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s wedding.

One month later, Kroll commented on his pal’s relationship. “A thousand percent I see why they get along,” he told E! News in October 2021. “It’s something that I thought was going to happen in the house, but Craig had a girlfriend. You’ll see some different things happen there. I for sure saw this happening.”

Kroll added: “They vibe with each other well. Like Craig is so more up her alley than other people in the house, I think. And the way the way that they laugh and banter and vibe, that’s what I think makes them [work].”