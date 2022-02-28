Leaving Him Hanging

Conover yells at Kroll during a season 6 episode of Southern Charm after being left alone with a group of strangers at a bar. The Sewing Down South founder calls his friend out for going home early, which Kroll revealed he did at the suggestion of pal Chelsea Meissner.

“I was mostly mad at him for leaving me, it was mostly for selfish reasons,” Conover confessed to Decider in July 2019. “I was mad because I needed you at the end of the night and I didn’t have anyone.”

Kroll joked during their joint interview that his BFF has “separation anxiety,” which is why he freaked out when he was left alone at the bar. “I have to remind him, Craig, you’ll be fine. Just turn around and you’ll see a girl that’s looking at you and you’ll be fine,” Kroll added to which Conover jokingly said, “They don’t understand me like you do.”