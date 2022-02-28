‘Southern Charm’ Season 7 Reunion Drama

Conover accused Kroll’s ex-girlfriend LeCroy of sleeping with a “married” ex-MLB player during the cast’s February 2021 season 7 reunion. The person he was referring to was later confirmed by LeCroy as Alex Rodriguez, who at the time was engaged to Jennifer Lopez. The hairstylist, however, denied to Page Six that there was anything “physical” between them.A source close to Rodriguez exclusively told Us at the time that the former athlete “never met” LeCroy.

After Kroll opened up about his rocky relationship with the South Carolina native, whom he split from for good in December 2020, Conover had his back. “You’re a terrible person and you’re a trash can,” the lawyer said during the reunion, directing his anger at LeCroy.