‘Summer House’ Misstep

Conover exclusively told Us in March 2022 that he stopped talking to Kroll for about two months after he learned of his actions on Summer House season 6. The attorney explained that he had an issue with how the beermaker treated their pal Ciara Miller, who Kroll previously dated on Winter House.

“I was just really disappointed,” the Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? author said at the time. “I don’t watch the shows, just for my own sanity, but when I found out that he was kissing Lindsay [Hubbard] after kissing Ciara, I was just like, ‘Dude, that’s literally everything that Lindsay wanted to happen.’ He just crushed Ciara. … I was just really disappointed in him.”

Conover noted that they have since mended fences. “Austen’s actually in a really great place now. Since last fall, [Austen] and Paige [and] Ciara [have] been working to better themselves. So I feel bad a little bit that he has to, like, replay [all] of this now eight months later,” he told Us. “Current day we’re in a great spot. Him and I are about to go on tour and we’ve worked through all of our issues. But it wasn’t the best showing.”