The Kristin Drama Strikes Again

Conover claimed during a January 2022 episode of Summer House that he and Cavallari had a romantic relationship after previously sparking love triangle rumors involving the Hills alum and Kroll in July 2021.

“I’ve hooked up with her before,” Conover told DeSorbo during the episode, which filmed in July 2021. He added that Kroll “hates that I was making out [with Kristin],” seemingly confirming that he and Cavallari were more than just friends at one point. A source close to the Laguna Beach alum exclusively told Us after the episode aired that “they never hooked up,” noting that Cavallari thinks the Bravo personality is “just capitalizing on her name.”

During a February 2022 episode of Summer House, DeSorbo revealed more details about Conover’s alleged text messages with Cavallari about the hookup. “I guess she texted him like, ‘You are not going to make me look like an idiot with her.’ And like, ‘If you want her, like, go have her. Just don’t make me look stupid,’” DeSorbo claimed. “And he was like, ‘OK, but you went on Instagram and lied.’ Like, ‘You can’t say you were never going to date either of us. We f—ked.'”