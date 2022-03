Trolling Craig

Kroll poked fun at his pal while traveling in August 2017. “F—king Craig on TV on the plane … ugh,” he captioned a photo of the duo on Southern Charm in flight.

Conover reshared the snap, asking, “Haha do anyone’s best friends ever actually say anything nice to them? #thanksgaber #southerncharm #charmedairways #youstillwatching.”