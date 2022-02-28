Vermont or Bust

The reality stars jetted off to Vermont together to film Bravo’s Winter House in early 2021. The show aired in the fall of that year.

“It’s a little more raw,” Conover told Us of the series in October 2021. “It’s a new side to us. You’re used to seeing us in suits and dressed up, and in very, like, social settings, but this will be the first time you get to see us really in a day to day.”

Kroll agreed, telling Us, “It’ll be a new side of our personality … [but] that also comes with its cons, because you also get to see us in our worst moments too. But I think it should be a healthy balance.”