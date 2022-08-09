August 2022

The former Los Angeles resident sparked engagement speculation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when she wore a diamond ring on her left hand. “Are we going to talk about the ring on Olivia’s finger??” one fan wrote via TikTok alongside a clip from the talk show. A second user commented, “Is Olivia engaged?”

Flowers told Us later that month that the sparkler was simply a “gorgeous” ring from a stylist for the TV appearance. She also insisted that “despite how it looks” on Southern Charm, she is not in a rush to tie the knot.