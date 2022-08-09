August 2022

“We are in a good place,” Flowers exclusively told Us, confirming that they aren’t seeing other people. “We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we’re still good.”

The one-time Laguna Beach resident also teased that the season 8 drama with Ciara Miller, whom Kroll briefly dated on Winter House and Summer House, didn’t affect their own bond.

“[Ciara] was in town and they did end up all going out that night. And of course, I was a little taken aback, but I was more so taken aback that he was upset about my date if he was gonna go and hang out with his ex,” Flowers told Us of the controversy that played out during the August 11 episode. “So that was more where I was coming from with my frustration, but we recovered from it and move[d] forward. And that’s what happens when you’re in that weird gray area with someone.”