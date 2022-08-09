July 2022

Throughout the first few episodes of season 8, Kroll and Flowers experienced a few ups and downs. After a few group dates, the pair had some one-on-one time, which according to Flowers was consumed with talks about LeCroy following her engagement to Brett Randle. (LeCroy announced the happy news in October 2021, which is when much of Southern Charm was filmed.)

“I hate that our s–t has so much to do with Madison. I can’t even go on a normal date with you,” Flowers told Kroll during the July 21 episode. Kroll, for his part, got frustrated with his love after she invited LeCroy to her family’s oyster roast.

The beermaker confessed to Flowers during the July 28 episode, “What the hell? I felt slighted. It was like, ‘What the f—k is she doing here?’ … No one that I’m interested will be friends with her.” Flowers, however, insisted she wasn’t “friends” with his ex, but rather wanted to “coexist.”