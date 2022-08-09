June 2022

The Clemson University alum started feuding with Kroll’s ex-girlfriend LeCroy shortly after the season 8 premiere of the Bravo show. “I’d rather be a homegirl than a homely girl,” the hairstylist captioned an Instagram photo at the time, seemingly referring to Flowers calling her “homegirl” during the episode.

“Homely? More like homebody,” Flowers fired back via her Instagram Story while relaxing in a robe and eating chips. The following month, LeCroy exclusively told Us, “When I called her homely, [it] could have been worse. I was thinking, like, homeless because I don’t even think she lives with her mom and dad.”

Flowers, for her part, told Us in August 2022 that she is over the Greenville, South Carolina, native’s drama. “I went from homeless to full-on trash in less than a day. I thought that was impressive,” she joked, noting that LeCroy is “calculated.” Flowers concluded: “I don’t think much of her.”