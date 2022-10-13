October 2022

During part 1 of the season 8’s reunion special, which was filmed in September 2022 and aired in October 2022, Flowers revealed that she and Kroll were “not in a relationship” at the moment.

“We both talked and we’re like, ‘I don’t want to ever lose you in the capacity that we’ve seen our friends,’” Kroll told host Andy Cohen during the October episode. “Or in the way like me and Madison don’t speak. She was like, ‘That would break my heart’ and it’s true.”

He continued: “You can call me a coward … for not taking that leap but, like, that s—t terrifies me.”

Flowers explained that the duo did date after filming for season 8 wrapped, claiming that ultimately Kroll pulled the plug on their romance. “I was ready to be in the relationship, but it was him that, like, couldn’t figure it out,” she said.

Kroll, meanwhile, revealed that he did want to be all-in on the relationship at one point but when that happened, Flowers wasn’t on board.

“When you came to me and wanted to be 100 percent I was at the place, mentally, [confused] because things with you are so complicated,” the California native said during the reunion. “I told you I don’t see it with us right now. I imagined that we would get there. And you were just like, ‘Then, yeah, we’ll be friends.’”

She added: “I was, like, really patient with him all these months while he was trying to figure out what he wanted and the one time I needed him to be patient with me, he wasn’t. He was like, ‘OK, well I tried and that’s that.’”