August 2022

Conover reached his breaking point with Olindo during Southern Charm season 8, episode 8, which aired on August 11. After the businesswoman seemingly overstepped when she insisted that Conover give his girlfriend, DeSorbo, his jacket at a dog wedding during the show, the exes had a heated conversation about where they stand.

“What is going through Naomie’s head where she thinks she knows what’s best for me and my girlfriend?” the former law school student said during a confessional. “I don’t think she’s getting it. This is not respecting boundaries.”

Following the union of Little Craig (Shep Rose’s dog) and Peaches (Patricia Altschul’s pup), Olindo confronted Conover about how “awkward” he had been toward her recently. “It’s a respect thing. … We’re not just exes, we hooked up recently,” Conover explained.

Olindo, for her part, wondered whether him being “uncomfortable” around her was similar to how she used to feel around him when she was dating Shah. “Because when I was dating Metul and you and I were around each other, I thought that I was not allowed to interact,” she explained.

Conover quickly shut her down, saying, “That’s because you were with someone who was controlling as f—k. You were never in my position. You left a loving relationship to be with a controlling a–hole who cheated on you.”