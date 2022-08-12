August 2022

During season 8, episode 7 of Southern Charm, Conover told Olindo that they needed to stop hanging out one on one amid his relationship with DeSorbo. “Unfortunately, there are still boundaries at the end of the day that have to be there,” he explained during a coffee date, which was filmed in late 2021. “I like that we can be friends. My path is taking me [toward] a relationship with Paige. At the end of the day, you are my ex-girlfriend and it’s just not appropriate to hang just yet.”

The Delaware native later revealed during a confessional that DeSorbo was uncomfortable with him spending time with Olindo outside of group settings after Conover and Olindo hooked up in summer of 2021. “I think that Paige is being very understanding even though she doesn’t understand it because she lives in New York where you don’t run into your exes,” the OG Southern Charm star said in a confessional. “She has been patient with me hooking up with Naomie while me and Paige were figuring stuff out. I don’t want to push it by disrespecting her any further.”

Naomie, for her part, was shocked by Craig’s comments but didn’t argue. “If I thought that we weren’t on the same page I wouldn’t have asked Craig to get coffee. I’m not a weirdo,” she told the cameras after the meeting. “I’m not trying to get with Craig if he has a girlfriend. That’s just not how I am. If Craig and Paige feel awkward that’s on them, not me.”