Following her split from Shah, Olindo rejoined the cast of Southern Charm for season 8. When asked about where she stood with Conover at the time, she played coy. “I mean, I don’t know how to answer this. You’ll just have to watch the show, I guess,” Olindo teased during an appearance on the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast. “I aired it all out on there.”

The France native acknowledged that fans wanted her to get back with Conover but insisted that she’s “definitely not” going to date him again. “He’s dating someone who I really like. Paige is great,” she added.