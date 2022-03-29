July 2021

News broke that Olindo and Shah called it quits after three years. The Blueprint to Breakup cocreator later claimed she discovered that the doctor was having an affair with his ex-girlfriend, which led her to end the relationship.

“It was, like, a year’s worth of texts with his ex and explicit pictures and, you know, the whole nine yards. So I read through them for a little bit,” Olindo recalled during a February 2022 episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast, describing the moment learned that Shah had cheated by looking at his computer. “I called him, and I was like, ‘Hey, I just want you to know, I saw the messages with Sophie and this is done.’ And [I] hung up the phone, and he tried to call me, you know, a hundred times.”