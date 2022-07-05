June 2022

Olindo exclusively told Us what led to her and Conover’s Las Vegas fling, noting that things are “good” between her and the author’s new girlfriend, DeSorbo. “I was surprised at how much emphasis was put on it in the episode because I think other people made it a much bigger deal than it was to me and Craig,” Olindo said of the hookup that took place after her split from Shah in summer 2021. “It was sort of like a time and place thing where it’s like, ‘OK, I know you, I trust you, we were both like fresh off breakups.’ This is a really long time ago now, but it was never like, ‘Oh, we need to get back together, blah, blah.’ It was just like a comfort thing — a very temporary comfort thing.”