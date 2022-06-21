June 2022

Conover, for his part, exclusively told Us he’s OK with how everything went down between him and Olindo. “I’ve said it’s [the] closure that I didn’t realize that I needed,” he explained of the Las Vegas affair. “As tough as this is to say about some things, I’m happy that it happened. It was just closure that I was able to be, like, ‘You know what? I can finally see what I want for my future and life.’”

He added: “We had a long history together, you know, we knew just because we hadn’t talked in four years, we still dated for three. So, I think she had gotten her world turned upside down — finding out [Metul] was cheating on her was terrible. I think temporary comfort’s a good word for it. It was good for her and it was the closure I needed.”