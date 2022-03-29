March 2022

The reality star detailed his breakup from Olindo in his memoir, Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing? “Despite what viewers saw on the show, Naomie in private really didn’t have a problem with my lack of a viable profession. She knew I was trying to finish my thesis so that I could then take the bar, and it didn’t bother her,” Conover wrote. “What bothered her was my schedule; what bothered her was how I went about doing what I did. … It was as if once the camera turned on, Naomie became the girlfriend she thought the audience wanted to see.”

He exclusively told Us the same month that he interviewed his ex-girlfriend for the book, noting, “She had a lot of input and was very much involved.” Although Conover said he didn’t think Olindo had read the memoir at that point, he told Us that they were in a good place following her split from Shah.

“She texted me some really nice messages and we had some nice talks, and I was a proponent of her coming back [to Southern Charm]. I think she enjoyed coming back,” the author said. “I think the viewers will like to see her and it should be a positive journey for most people. … You’ll get to see a lot of it on Southern Charm, but it was conversations that were long overdue, and I wish her the best. There’s no negativity there.”