May 2019

Drama between the exes continued to be a major story line during season 6 of the series, especially after Olindo’s relationship with Shah became more public. “I just hope she’s not willing to sacrifice her own happiness trying to prove being right about us,” Conover said of his former girlfriend during the season 6 premiere. (Olindo exited the reality show in 2020 following the season 6 finale.)

Olindo commented on Conover’s remarks during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining, “There was a time when I was happy [with Craig]. That time is over and I’m with somebody that makes me feel very balanced and just very good and, you know, everything just feels kind of right right now, and I think it might have been hard for Craig to see that, and I tried not to rub it in his face or anything like that.”