November 2016

“We did it folks! I still can’t really walk just yet but it was more satisfying than I could’ve ever imagined. A lifetime of foot & ankle injuries caught up to me around mile 20, but thanks to @naomie_olindo we finished the @nycmarathon hand-in-hand,” Conover wrote via Instagram after running the New York City Marathon with Olindo. “It was well worth the pain as we have raised almost $10,000 towards our cause so far!”