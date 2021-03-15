Alex Rodriguez

LeCroy was accused of “flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players,” by Conover in January 2021. “You flew to Miami to f—k an ex-MLB player,” he said during the Southern Charm reunion in January. The South Carolina native denied the claims at the time, saying, “That’s fake.” She later confirmed the former baseball player in question was Rodriguez, telling the New York Post’s Page Six in February, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me. [It’s] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” Neither Rodriguez, nor his fiancée, Lopez, have publicly commented on the alleged affair but the couple denied reports in March that they’d split. A source close to the former athlete, however, told Us that he “never met” LeCroy.