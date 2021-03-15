Jay Cutler

A source told Us in January 2021 that the Bravo personality and the former NFL quarterback were “having fun and getting to know each other” after relationship rumors surfaced. The insider added that the relationship was “fun” and “flirty.” Following LeCroy’s negative video directed at Cutler’s estranged wife, the former athlete and Cavallari, who share three children, posted a photo together, captioning it, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

LeCroy clapped back at the Instagram post by releasing her alleged text messages with Cutler the same month, ending the short romance. In the screenshots, it appeared that the former Chicago Bears player pursued LeCroy, visiting her in South Carolina. “You reached out to me … Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I,” LeCroy texted him. “I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [redacted] with me.”