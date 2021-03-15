John Pringle

Ahead of her breakup with Kroll, LeCroy began flirting with their fellow Southern Charm castmate after Pringle joined the cast for season 7. Their cheeky relationship played out on the Bravo series, which aired in the fall of 2020. “He definitely caused some drama, and that was fine. I enjoyed it. I mean, I definitely would rather guys fight over me than not fight over me. So, I was flattered,” LeCroy told Us in December 2020 of the pair’s flirty dynamic, adding that she plans “on keeping him in the friend zone.”

Pringle spoke to Us in January 2021 about his relationship with LeCroy. “I get along with Madison, but watching her as a girlfriend [to Austen], I thought was intense,” he admitted. Pringle told Entertainment Tonight at the time that he was a “bit of a pawn” in LeCroy’s game to make Kroll jealous. “She knows what she’s doing. You know, what strings she’s pulling to get a reaction out of him, and it usually works,” he added.