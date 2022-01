The Dress

LeCroy told Us in the fall of 2021 that she had no idea what she wanted her gown to look like. “I’ve never even tried on a wedding dress,” she explained, noting that she didn’t go dress shopping for her first wedding. “I want to, like, go try on all the dresses. I want to like make a day of it. I have no vision for that. So, hopefully somebody out there is like, ‘This is what you need.’ I’m going to take all suggestions.”