Where Will They Live Post-Wedding?

LeCroy detailed her and Randle’s long-distance romance in October 2021, telling Us at the time that they planned to go back and forth between each of their homes until their wedding day. “He has house in California and then I’m here [in Charleston]. So we’re gonna probably be, like, bicoastal,” she said. “We’re going to do that until [the wedding]. I said we can’t live together until we’re married. Once we’re married, then we’ll move in together.”

She explained that she would “love to uproot” from South Carolina but hadn’t committed one way or the other just yet.