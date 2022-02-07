Begging to Get Back on ‘Southern Charm’

“I had to like beg my way back. I was like, ‘Guys, please. I know I quit, and I know I told everybody to f–k off, but please I’m very depressed and I really want to come back. I don’t know what I’m going to do if I’m back in Charleston’ and they’re like, ‘All right,’” the reality star said of her return to the Bravo series after two seasons away.

The L’Abeye founder explained that she left the show partly because she was trying to have a “healthy relationship” with Shah while filming the show, but he refused to film himself.

“He’s doctor, you know, those two things don’t really go hand in hand, and he was a resident and he needed to apply for fellowships. I was totally willing to give up the show for what I thought to be a healthy and loving relationship, because that’s what I would prioritize over a reality show, obviously,” Olindo continued. “I had no problem doing that, but then when it ended up not being a healthy and loving relationship, I was like, ‘OK, well I’m single’ [and] the show opens doors for so many opportunities business-wise and stuff.”

She added that “everybody already knows what happened” in her split, so she didn’t have a “problem sharing it” on camera. “I was like, ‘Why not?’ Just tail tucked between my legs, I was like, ‘Hey, can I come back?’”