How Her Dad’s Death Affected Her Relationship

“That is actually something that kept me with him probably, even before the cheating and stuff, because there were other issues. It was the bond, like, he had met my dad and he was really, he was there for me when my dad was sick and that was really important,” Olindo said, noting she gave Shah grace since he was by her side during her father’s December 2019 death. “He was there for my mom a lot. He was there and he spent a lot of time with me. But now in hindsight, I’m like, that’s just kind of a basic human thing to be there for somebody. It shouldn’t be something that, yeah, it shouldn’t be glorified. I also hung on to him cause I’m, like, my dad thought I was going to be with this person.”