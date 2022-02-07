How She Feels About Metul Now

“I don’t think there’s anything [to say to Metul now] and I definitely don’t hold any, like, hatred for him. I really wish him the best. I just don’t think he’s even really worth me having any negative feelings or any feelings at all at this point,” the Southern belle said. “I’m six months out so if you’re listening to this and you know, you’re struggling through your breakup, you don’t know what to do, promise you it gets better. This is me telling you, you know, and listen to yourself because nobody knows better than you.”