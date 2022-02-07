Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Naomie Olindo Speaks Out for 1st Time About Metul Shah Split, Recalls Having to ‘Beg’ Her Way Back to ‘Southern Charm’

By
Naomie Olindo Will ‘Never’ Go Back to Ex Metul Shah After Alleged Cheating And Isn't 'Looking Back'
Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah Courtesy of Naomie Olindo/Instagram; Courtesy of Metul Shah/Instagram
12
12 / 12
podcast

How She Feels About Metul Now

“I don’t think there’s anything [to say to Metul now] and I definitely don’t hold any, like, hatred for him. I really wish him the best. I just don’t think he’s even really worth me having any negative feelings or any feelings at all at this point,” the Southern belle said. “I’m six months out so if you’re listening to this and you know, you’re struggling through your breakup, you don’t know what to do, promise you it gets better. This is me telling you, you know, and listen to yourself because nobody knows better than you.”

Back to top