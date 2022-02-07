Picking Up the Pieces

“I think after you’re betrayed and your judgment betrays, you wonder, ‘Can I trust myself again to see somebody’s real intentions? To see the way somebody really is? Am I going to be love bombed again and gas lit and manipulated, and then discarded after a few months?’” the South Carolina resident said. “Because that’s essentially what happened. It’s hard to learn to trust yourself.”

Olindo reflected on how the breakup and cheating scandal affected her outlook on relationships moving forward. “I realized just a little bit, you get like a little inch of gratitude, a little inch of positivity in what comes back to you is just so overwhelming. I’ve met some of the most incredible people and gotten to talk with like the most interesting minds and learn so much,” she revealed. “And it’s just brought out this curiosity in me about life that I had sort of dulled down before because Metul wasn’t interested in that stuff. … I feel like I’m just running free, little bit buckwild I would say.”