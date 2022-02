The Craig Conover of It All

“Oh, my God, yeah. He’s dating someone who I really like. Paige [DeSorbo] is great,” Olindo said, noting she’s “definitely not” going to date Conover, 32, again. She teased that the chemistry between her and the Sewing Down South founder may be visible on the upcoming season of Southern Charm. “I mean, I don’t know how to answer this. You’ll just have to watch the show, I guess. I aired it all out on there.”