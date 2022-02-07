The Moving Drama

Olindo recalled moving to New York City with Shah ahead of his fellowship, noting how she did all the work to find them a temporary place to stay. “It was just very stressful. He really didn’t do anything to help,” she said, explaining that after securing a place, she agreed to drive all of their stuff to the Big Apple solo. “[I] didn’t think twice about it. That’s how much — that’s how used to doing everything myself I was. … I was used to zero contribution on his end. Just completely self-sufficient like, ‘Yeah, sure. I’ll fly down. I’ll go get this like giant truck and drive it to New York by myself.'”