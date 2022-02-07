Turning to Her Pal Benji for Help

“Somebody that really, really helped me was my friend Benji. I call him sorta my guru, but he and I had dated when we were 20, 21, but very briefly, just like a fling, nothing really. He was in New York [and] I was coming home from France and had to layover. I was like, ‘Hey, OK, Metul and I are broken up. I know you, you’re a safe person. I know your family, let’s get a drink and that’ll be sort of like my introduction into dating again,’” Olindo said of the beginning of her path to healing.

The pair hung out in New York, but once she got back to Charleston, Benji remained in her life and helped her with his blueprint to getting over a breakup. “It changed the course of my life. It really did,” she revealed. “He spent months and months working on himself. I think he’s a really enlightened person. [Benji] was like, ‘We’re not like hooking up. You’re not, well, I need to help you. You know?’”