April 2020

The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary in April 2020.

“My greatest muse; my family, friends, and i are so thankful you’ve put up with me for two whole years (we have no idea the actual day we started dating because it happened soon after we met, and i personally think it’s the 8th),” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I speak for all of us when i say we love you wholeheartedly, pls don’t ever change your mind.”