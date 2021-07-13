Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah’s Relationship Timeline

July 2020

Olindo confirmed her exit from Southern Charm in a July 2020 interview, hinting that she didn’t want to disrupt her personal life with Shah after Cameran Eubanks’ husband Jason became the topic of false cheating rumors.

“I’m so thankful for what the show gave me because it does open a lot of doors and there are a lot of advantages then it comes a time when the good doesn’t outweigh the bad anymore where it’s time to walk away,” she said on the “Skinny Confidential” podcast at the time. “Personally, I feel like I walked away at a time that was right for me and that’s how Cam and Chelsea feel too and you know other people that aren’t ready to walk away and want to keep doing it, that’s their prerogative and I’m very supportive of that. I still love most of the people on there.”