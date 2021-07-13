Exes

Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah’s Relationship Timeline

By
May 2021 Metul Shah Instagram Southern Charm Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah Relationship Timeline
 Courtesy of Metul Shah/Instagram
8
6 / 8
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

May 2021

After three years together, the duo announced plans to leave Charleston for NYC.

Back to top