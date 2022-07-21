Having Doubts

After going public with Green, Rose gushed about the next chapter of his life. “[I usually say], ‘Oh, well, you know, then there’s that.’ And then, you know, sort of, like, the three-month itch, I guess you would call it,” he explained to Us in October 2020. “And, like, day after day, month after month, she was just fantastic.”

According to the Bravo star, his concerns about settling down were put at ease in his romance with the dental assistant.

“I was definitely nervous about, you know, domestic bliss. Even though my parents had been married for 45 years and both my brother and sister were married,” he added at the time. “So, I don’t have, like, you know, a lot of examples of things not working, but for some reason I worry about that and wring my hands about that.”