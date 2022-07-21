Making Moves

In 2019, the socialite revealed he was thinking of getting a dog as a way to prepare himself for more major life changes.

“I’m doing better. Or, I’m doing well. I’m staying out at the beach, a lot. I go downtown every now and then. When I go downtown, it’s like, I remember why I live out on the beach, basically. I’m thinking about getting a dog, actually. Yeah, wouldn’t that be cool, maybe?” he told The Daily Dish. “But I’d need a lot of help because I travel so much and this and that. But I think I have friends that could help out. That’s what I’m thinking about. We’ll see.”

Rose added: “I’m not going to get a dog to make myself a better person. But I’m not gonna say that I don’t think it will make me a better person ’cause I think it will. I think if you have something you’re responsible for, you sort of get a new perspective on life.”