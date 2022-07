Not Sure About His Future

During a July 2022 episode of Southern Charm, Rose candidly addressed his plans for the future after Green’s pregnancy scare.

“I don’t want to have kids right now. But we don’t use protection,” the “Enough About Me” podcast host told costar Austen Kroll. “I don’t know what I want. Almost two years and I’m happy. My life is really good and she’s a big, big part of that.”