Sticking to It

“From where I sit, I predict that in fifty years, marriage as we know it will be unrecognizable. The institution won’t go extinct, but it’ll be endangered,” Rose wrote about his views on settling down in his book Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar in March 2021. “What will cohabitation and ‘marriage’ look like in the future? I believe it will become more of a self-defined partnership. It’ll be more pragmatic and less idealistic. Because let’s face it, it’s f—king hard to be in a relationship. Being single is easy as pie.”