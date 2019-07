Her Fault?

Stephanie confirmed in April 2019 that she is not on speaking terms with Spencer and Montag. She went on to blame the feud on her “gold digger” sister-in-law. “If it weren’t for Heidi, I would have an epic relationship with my brother,” she alleged on a “Pratt Cast” episode. “So would my parents. … I’ve tried to be nice to her for 10 years because I love my brother.”