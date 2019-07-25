Subtle Digs

The “Pratt Cast” cohost seemingly slammed her brother in August 2017 with a cryptic Instagram quote that read: “Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as family.” She added in her caption, “They never cease to amaze me –good thing I always pray for my enemies.” Stephanie elaborated on Twitter, writing, “I have protected people over the evil things they have done – & I’m tired of it- tired of my parents living in denial. Time 2 tell the truth.” Spencer later tweeted what appeared to be a response, though it was indirect: “Can’t beef with peeps who have mental problems.”