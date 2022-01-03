Al Roker and Craig Melvin
Today cohosts Roker and Melvin are taking time off after a staffer on the third hour of the NBC morning show tested positive for COVID-19. Savannah Guthrie told viewers during a March 2020 episode, “We learned late last night a colleague on the third hour of Today tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. So, out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off so we can trace their contacts [and] see what’s going on with them.”
Melvin, 40, for his part, retweeted a clip from the show, adding, "Feeling great this am. Thinking about our friend and colleague. Thinking about everyone grappling with this right now. I'll be fine. So will we."