Al Roker and Craig Melvin

Today cohosts Roker and Melvin are taking time off after a staffer on the third hour of the NBC morning show tested positive for COVID-19. Savannah Guthrie told viewers during the March 16 episode, “We learned late last night a colleague on the third hour of Today tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. So, out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off so we can trace their contacts [and] see what’s going on with them.”

Melvin, 40, for his part, retweeted a clip from the show, adding, “Feeling great this am. Thinking about our friend and colleague. Thinking about everyone grappling with this right now. I’ll be fine. So will we.”