Ali Fedotowsky

The former Bachelorette star revealed on March 15 that she’s been tested for coronavirus. “I’ve had all the symptoms of the virus except for a fever,” she revealed in a series of Instagram Stories. “And I found a place, it’s Mend, it’s in Los Angeles, which is one of the only places that will do the test if you don’t have a fever. But it is still up to the doctor’s discretion of whether or not they think you actually need the test.” She added that she had an X-ray of her lungs a few days ago that revealed white spots, which could be a sign of infection. The TV personality was prescribed antibiotics and when she went back to the doctor on March 14, she wasn’t feeling better and was still was having trouble taking deep breaths without coughing and “it hurts.”

“So they decided that I needed to take the test,” she continued, adding that she waited in line for three hours to get her test done. “Some of you seem to think that because I was the Bachelorette 10 years, I got some special treatment. I assure you I did not.” Fedotowsky said that she and her family, including husband Kevin Manno and kids Molly, 3, and Riley, 1, have been self-quarantining at home but because her mother, Beth Johnson, who is in the at-risk group of 65 and older, is coming to stay with them for three months, she wanted to take extra precautions. “It is my responsibility to be smart and get tested and the doctor felt the same way,” she said. The former reality TV star ended her messages by asking her followers to “please take this seriously. Do not go out. Don’t go out to restaurants and bars, self-quarantine if you can. Social distance. Just please, please, please take this seriously and, of course, wash your hands.”